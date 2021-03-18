Alabama Attorney General joins Keystone XL Pipeline lawsuit

Credit wikipedia.org

Alabama’s attorney general Steve Marshall has joined 20 other state attorneys general in filing a lawsuit to block President Joe Biden’s cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline.   

The multistate lawsuit is led by Montana and Texas and was filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.  

The lawsuit claims that only Congress has the legal authority to approve or cancel the pipeline permit. The legal action asks the court to declare the section of Executive Order 13990 cancelling the Keystone XL pipeline’s cross-border permit unconstitutional and unlawful and seeks to prevent the Biden administration from taking any action to enforce the permit revocation.  

The Keystone XL pipeline would cross into the United States in northern Montana, run through South Dakota and end in Nebraska where it would meet with other pipelines to refining centers. Many of these are along the Gulf Coast.  

In addition to Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming have joined the lawsuit as plaintiffs.

Tags: 
Keystone XL pipeline
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall

Related Content

Canada Consul General Promotes Trade With Alabama

By Mar 12, 2013
canadainternational.gc.ca / Government of Canada

Canada's consul general in Atlanta, Stephen Brereton, visited Alabama's capital to promote increased trade and garner support for the construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline.

Brereton told Alabama legislators Tuesday that Canada has been Alabama's top trading partner for the last four years. That included nearly $3.9 billion in exports to Canada last year. More than half of that was in vehicles and vehicle parts. Brereton says Canadian companies with operations in Alabama provide nearly 10,000 jobs.

Alabama AG asks review of his GOP group's rally involvement

By Caroline Vincent Jan 11, 2021
Steve Marshall

 

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is calling for an investigation into who within a GOP group promoted the pro-Trump rally in Washington D.C. that preceeded a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Marshall, head of the Republican Attorneys General Association's Rule of Law Defense Fund, said he was unaware any decisions made to support the rally. 

Alabama attorney general sues removal of Confederate monument

By Caroline Vincent Nov 23, 2020
Change.org

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is challenging the removal of a Confederate statue from the Madison County courthouse. 

The lawsuit, issued Friday, argues that the decision to move the statue honoring Confederate soldiers to a Huntsville cemetary violated the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act, passed in 2017. The law was made to protect Confederate monuments. 