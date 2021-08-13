Alabama board bans critical race theory in classrooms

The Alabama State Board of Education has voted to ban so-called critical race theory from being taught in K-12 schools.

Board members voted 6-2 for the resolution that bans “concepts that impute fault, blame, a tendency to oppress others, or the need to feel guilt or anguish to persons solely because of their race or sex.”

The vote was split along racial and party lines with white Republicans voting to approve it, and the two Black Democrats on the board voting against it.

State Superintendent Eric Mackey said critical race theory isn’t currently taught in K-12 public schools.