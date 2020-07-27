Alabama cases up by 1,000; town's police chief hospitalized

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's health department reports just over 1,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. 

That brings the total of confirmed cases in the state to 77,351 as of Sunday. The number of deaths related to the disease caused by the new coronavirus was 1,428 as of Sunday. The number of hospitalizations dropped from 1,536 on July 24 to 1,425 as of Saturday.

However, it's unclear if that is the beginning of a trend. Case and hospitalization numbers can be variable on weekends.

Among those hospitalized with the state is the police chief in the town of Brookside.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey on Friday estimated that up to half of the state’s public school students will be attending classes remotely in the fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

