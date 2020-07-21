Alabama could lose House seat based on Census response

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Officials say Alabama is in danger of losing at least one congressional seat based on its current response rate to the U.S. Census. 

Officials including Gov. Kay Ivey provided an update on the state's standing with the national head count on Tuesday. Ivey says the state's current participation rate of nearly 60% is 2 percentage points behind the national average. That's better than some other Southern states.

But state Census leader Kenneth Boswell says Alabama would lose one U.S. House seat and possibly two if the counting ended today. Some $13 billion in annual federal funding also is at stake with the Census.

U.S. Census
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey

