Alabama COVID-19 hospitalizations rise by 400 over 2 weeks

By 2 minutes ago

 

Credit Pixabay

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama reached new highs over four consecutive days for the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19. 

On Wednesday there were 1,110 people hospitalized across the state because of the coronavirus.

Doctors have expressed concern about the sharp rise in hospitalizations. The state had 683 hospitalized patients two weeks ago on June 24.  Approximately 88% of intensive care beds in the state are full. 

Since the pandemic began, more than 46,000 people in Alabama have tested positive for COVID-19 with about 30% of infections being reported in the past two weeks.

Tags: 
Alabama COVID-19
Alabama coronavirus

Related Content

LIVE BLOG: COVID-19 in Alabama

By Caroline Vincent Mar 24, 2020
coronavirus coverage

July 8

Alabama COVID-19 hospitalizations rise by 400 over 2 weeks

46,424 cases, 3,0006 hospitalizations, 1,032 deaths confirmed in Alabama

Alabama school district to require masks for fall classes

July 7

Alabama school district to require masks for fall classes

By 4 hours ago
School supplies

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A public school district in Alabama will require students to wear masks for in-person classes when the school year kicks off in August. 

Fauci: Alabama has window to get COVID-19 under control

By Jul 7, 2020
face mask COVID-19 coronavirus
Pixabay

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The country’s top infectious diseases experts says states like Alabama have a window of opportunity to bring coronavirus cases under control, and spoke in favor of state and local requirements to wear masks in public. 

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that the United States is in the midst of a resurgence of new coronavirus cases, sometimes seeing daily cases almost double over the country’s previous high.