Alabama COVID-19 hospitalizations rise by 400 over 2 weeks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama reached new highs over four consecutive days for the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.

On Wednesday there were 1,110 people hospitalized across the state because of the coronavirus.

Doctors have expressed concern about the sharp rise in hospitalizations. The state had 683 hospitalized patients two weeks ago on June 24. Approximately 88% of intensive care beds in the state are full.

Since the pandemic began, more than 46,000 people in Alabama have tested positive for COVID-19 with about 30% of infections being reported in the past two weeks.