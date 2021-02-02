Alabama debuts online scheduler for COVID-19 vaccinations

By Caroline Vincent 1 hour ago

 

Credit @ALPublicHealth on Twitter

The Alabama Department of Public Health has launched its online portal for those wanting to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The website allows people to check their eligibility and schedule appointments to get shots in their county of choice.

New groups of people become eligible for the inoculation on Feb. 8, including those 65 years and older, educators, court officials, corrections officers, postal employees, grocery store workers, manufacturing workers, public transit workers, agriculture employees, state legislators, and constitutional officers.

Alabama Department of Public Health
ADPH
coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine

