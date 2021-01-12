Alabama defeats Ohio for National Championship

The college football national championship is coming back to Tuscaloosa. The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 52-24 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. This is the third title for Alabama since the college football playoff system was put into place. Tide head coach Nick Saban said his team has made history.

“This team won 11 SEC games, no other team has done that, they won the SEC and went undefeated in the SEC. Then they beat two great teams in the playoffs with no real break in-between, this is our fifth game in a row from LSU, to Arkansas, to Florida, to Notre Dame, to here.”

The Tide won despite losing star wide receiver and Heisman trophy winner Devonta Smith early in the second half with a hand injury. Saban said it was a group effort all season long. He said this team is special.

“I’m just so proud of our team for what they’ve accomplished all season long, the adversity they’ve overcome, the togetherness they have as a group, the way they’ve supported one another. To go undefeated in 11 SEC games and win the national championship and beat two fine teams in Notre Dame and Ohio State, can’t tell you how proud I am of that.”

The win was historic for Saban too. Monday night’s win gives him seven national championships, placing him ahead of former Alabama head coach Bear Bryant for the most ever. Saban has six titles with Alabama and one from his time as the head coach of LSU.