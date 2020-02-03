Alabama doctor pleads guilty to drug distribution

An Alabama doctor has pleaded guilty to drug distribution charges linked to her prescribing opioid drugs from a clinic she operated in a community in northwest Madison County.

While a federal jury in Huntsville was deliberating on whether to convict her of 15 criminal charges Friday, Dr. Celia Lloyd-Turney pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful distribution of controlled substances. Federal prosecutors agreed to dismiss the remaining 14 charges in exchange for Lloyd-Turney’s plea.

U.S. District Judge Liles C. Burke set sentencing for June 8. She faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million. 

