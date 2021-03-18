Alabama dries out and cleans up after damaging storms

The prospect of more tornadoes overnight and into today had both forecasters and residents of the Deep South on guard. A wave of storms pounded the region throughout yesterday, leaving a trail of splintered trees and damaged buildings. As of midnight, Alabama Power reported just over eight thousand customers without electricity. Scattered damage was reported in Alabama, Mississippi and Texas. Overall, The National Weather Service says roughly 16 million people in the Southeast could see powerful storms through early today.

Alabama’s rough weather started off as a line of thunderstorms in eastern Mississippi that forecasters say spun up tornadoes, heavy rain, and hail in Tuscaloosa, Jefferson, Dallas, Greene, Marengo, Dallas, Blunt, and Coosa counties, among others. Gary Goggins is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Birmingham. He says it is important to avoid areas that have been hit by severe weather.

“Particularly, it can be a dangerous time if there is damage around. It could be not the best idea to get out and about if there is an area that sustained extensive damage. Also there is going to be first responders trying to get into areas as well.”

A second round of potentially violent weather started over central Louisiana which threatened Alabama last evening and into the overnight hours. As the big clean up begins, one possible could be residents venturing out in the early morning hours to see the damage for themselves. Gary Goggins is a meteorologist with the national weather service in Birmingham. He says people need to stay out of the way of first responders.

“Folks need to stay in their place where they are, especially if there is damage after these storms go through. In those areas you do not need to be travelling, you need to keep the roads open for folks who need to help out in the response effort.”

Governor Kay issued a state of emergency on Tuesday to help deal with the aftermath of this week’s storms. Schools and businesses closed early ahead of the rough weather. Thursday. A region of nearly 3 million people stretching from southeastern Arkansas and northeastern Louisiana across Mississippi into Alabama was at particular risk for big twisters yesterday.