Alabama Emergency managers brace for the worst part of 2021 hurricane season

By APR Gulf coast correspondent Guy Busby 16 minutes ago
  • Pixabay

Storms have been quiet in the tropics for the last few weeks, but that could soon change.

The busiest part of storm season typically kicks off around Aug. 5. So far this week, emergency management officials were watching two disturbances in the Atlantic.

Baldwin County EMA Director Zach Hood said those systems may not threaten Alabama, but they’re a reminder that it’s time to get ready for what’s predicted to be an active season.

“Obviously that changes over time,” Hood said. “You can’t possibly forecast things out this far, but the point that I’m making is the storm season is here, so if you have not made any preparations and you’ve wanted to and just couldn’t get to it for any reason whatsoever, this is your last good week to do so probably without any interference or interruption depending on where you’re geographically located on the Gulf Coast.”

One issue that’s complicating things for Gulf coast emergency managers, like Hood, is a worsening storm outlook. The original forecast called for up to 20 named storms. The updated prediction now calls for a maximum of 21. Hood said another problem is staff shortages due the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unfortunately, we’re seeing an uptick in cases of coronavirus as we go into the most busy part of hurricane season,” Hood said. “What we’re seeing is a potential for setup as we did last year, from August to November, obviously over 90 percent of your storms come between those particular months and now our cases are rising. As of the fourth, the timeline’s right on track as far as it’s time to see development and potential for development.”

Hurricane season lasts until the end of November. Already this year, the Alabama coast has had one hit from Tropical Storm Claudette.

Tags: 
hurricane season
Alabama EMA
Gulf Coast

Related Content

Atlantic hurricane season officially underway

By Jun 1, 2021
hurricane
Pixabay

 

June 1 is the start of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting a stronger season than normal. NOAA says up to 20 named storms are likely this year. Three to five of those could be major hurricanes.

Deanne Criswell is the Administrator of FEMA. She said FEMA has added COVID-19 guidelines for states to follows as they prepare for this year’s season.  

Gulf Coast prepares for Hurricane Sally, 1 month after Laura

By APR's Gulf Coast correspondent Guy Busby and intern Monica Nakashima Sep 14, 2020
hurricane evacuation route

As Hurricane Sally looms over the Gulf Coast, Alabama coastal communities prepare themselves for the brunt of the storm along with the projected outcomes in mind. The system is expected to mainly target Louisiana and Mississippi.

However, the winds and rainfall can still have damaging effects on Alabama’s coast with dozens of inches of rain, high winds, and possible three foot storm surge without the storm stalling, intensifying, and/or drifting our way.