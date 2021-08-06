Alabama Emergency managers brace for the worst part of 2021 hurricane season

Storms have been quiet in the tropics for the last few weeks, but that could soon change.

The busiest part of storm season typically kicks off around Aug. 5. So far this week, emergency management officials were watching two disturbances in the Atlantic.

Baldwin County EMA Director Zach Hood said those systems may not threaten Alabama, but they’re a reminder that it’s time to get ready for what’s predicted to be an active season.

“Obviously that changes over time,” Hood said. “You can’t possibly forecast things out this far, but the point that I’m making is the storm season is here, so if you have not made any preparations and you’ve wanted to and just couldn’t get to it for any reason whatsoever, this is your last good week to do so probably without any interference or interruption depending on where you’re geographically located on the Gulf Coast.”

One issue that’s complicating things for Gulf coast emergency managers, like Hood, is a worsening storm outlook. The original forecast called for up to 20 named storms. The updated prediction now calls for a maximum of 21. Hood said another problem is staff shortages due the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unfortunately, we’re seeing an uptick in cases of coronavirus as we go into the most busy part of hurricane season,” Hood said. “What we’re seeing is a potential for setup as we did last year, from August to November, obviously over 90 percent of your storms come between those particular months and now our cases are rising. As of the fourth, the timeline’s right on track as far as it’s time to see development and potential for development.”

Hurricane season lasts until the end of November. Already this year, the Alabama coast has had one hit from Tropical Storm Claudette.