Alabama environmental agency reaches agreement with 3M

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Department of Environmental Management says it has reached an agreement with chemical giant 3M regarding clean up of “forever chemicals” at its plant in Decatur.

The state environmental agency said under the interim consent order that the company must assess waste sites in Morgan and Lawrence counties and clean up sites contaminated with certain chemicals.

The substances are in a family known as “forever chemicals” because they do not degrade in the environment.

The company must also put in place a system to monitor, test and research the effects of exposure.