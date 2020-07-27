Alabama environmental agency reaches agreement with 3M

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Department of Environmental Management says it has reached an agreement with chemical giant 3M regarding clean up of “forever chemicals” at its plant in Decatur. 

The state environmental agency said under the interim consent order that the company must assess waste sites in Morgan and Lawrence counties and clean up sites contaminated with certain chemicals.

The substances are in a family known as “forever chemicals” because they do not degrade in the environment.

The company must also put in place a system to monitor, test and research the effects of exposure.

Alabama Department of Environmental Management
3M
Morgan County
Lawrence County
Decatur

Federal grand jury subpoenas 3M over chemical discharges

By Jan 30, 2020

A federal grand jury has subpoenaed 3M in connection to discharges from a chemical plant in northern Alabama.

WHNT-TV reports the discharges may not have complied with federal permit requirements.

3M CEO Michael Roman announced the subpoena during an investor conference call Tuesday. The Minnesota-based company has faced lawsuits and public scrutiny last year over alleged chemical discharges from the 3M plant in Decatur into the Tennessee River. 3M halted some work at the plant last year for environmental reasons.

3M investigating potential contamination in north Alabama

By Jul 9, 2019

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — 3M says it is expanding an investigation of possible chemical contamination around its north Alabama plant in Decatur.

WAAY-TV reports the company issued a statement Monday saying it's looking at old landfill sites in Morgan and Lawrence counties to test for waste that may include substances called PFAS. The landfills date back to the 1950s.

Gov. Kay Ivey: State environmental agency needs to do better

By Jul 11, 2019
Alabama Department of Environmental Management

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the state's environmental agency needs to do a better job responding to chemical releases into the Tennessee River in north Alabama.

Responding to media reports that 3M released pollution for years without state intervention or disclosure, Ivey told reporters in Huntsville on Wednesday that the Alabama Department of Environmental Management needs to present solutions to the problem.