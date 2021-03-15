Alabama to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on March 22

Alabama is expanding eligibility for those who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

State health officials announced that more frontline workers, people 55 years and older, those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and residents age 16 to 64 with vertain high-risk medical conditions can receive the vaccine starting March 22. Qualifying medical conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, smoking, obesity, sickle cell disease and heart conditions.

The expansion will make 2 million more Alabamians, or two-thirds of the state's population, eligible for the vaccine.