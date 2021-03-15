Alabama to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on March 22

By Caroline Vincent 1 minute ago

 

Credit Pixabay

Alabama is expanding eligibility for those who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

State health officials announced that more frontline workers, people 55 years and older, those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and residents age 16 to 64 with vertain high-risk medical conditions can receive the vaccine starting March 22. Qualifying medical conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, smoking, obesity, sickle cell disease and heart conditions.

The expansion will make 2 million more Alabamians, or two-thirds of the state's population, eligible for the vaccine.

Tags: 
coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine

Related Content

Alabama Guard to conduct vaccinations in 24 rural counties

By Caroline Vincent Mar 9, 2021
Pixabay

 

The Alabama National Guard will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in 24 rural counties later this month.

The Guard has two 55-member mobile vaccination teams that can provide 8,000 doses a week starting March 23. The governor's office said members will work with public health and local officials to determine rollout logistics.

Out of Alabama's 4.9 million residents, 15.2 percent have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Tuscaloosa EMA kicks off month-long coronavirus vaccine registration effort

By Mar 8, 2021
Pixabay

The Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency began a month-long vaccine registration drive on Wednesday.

The EMA is hosting pop-up locations across Tuscaloosa County to help eligible residents sign up to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Nick Lolley, the Director of the EMA, said that the EMA is trying to help register Tuscaloosa residents that are the most difficult to reach.

More work is needed for rural vaccine effort

By Feb 22, 2021
vaccine
Pixabay

 

Alabama's state health officer says he is optimistic about improving COVID-19 case numbers.

Dr. Scott Harris told reporters that the state is seeing improvements but urged people to maintain precautions such as wearing masks and avoiding crowds. Dr. Harris said the vaccine is getting out, but he would like to see more making its way to the rural areas. 

1 million vaccine doses coming to Alabama

By Feb 10, 2021
Pixabay

 

A new federal program is bringing an additional one million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Alabama.

The extra inoculations are made possible by the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program between the federal government and several national drug store chains.

Dr. Scott Harris is Alabama’s health officer. He said the program looks at each state and then recommends a partner for vaccine distribution.  

Alabama begins expanded COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday

By Caroline Vincent Feb 8, 2021
vaccine
Pixabay

 

The newest phase of vaccine rollouts in Alabama is underway, but health officials are worried supplies might be too short to innoculate everyone eligible.

Everyone in the state who is 65 years or older, educators, grocery store workers, manufacturing workers, public transit workers, agriculture employees, state legislators and constitutional officers are now eligible to receive vaccinations.