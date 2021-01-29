Alabama expanding vaccine eligibility despite lack of doses

The amount of Alabamians eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine is increasing, despite the state not having enough available for everyone who qualifies.

Dr. Scott Harris said the next round of vaccines will include everyone who is 65 years and older, educators, court officials, corrections, officers, grocery store workers, agriculture employees, state legislators and constitutional officers. The people in those categories total to 1.5 million, up from the 700,000 that have previously qualified.

The new phase is scheduled to roll out on Feb. 8.