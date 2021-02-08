Alabama expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

By Caroline Vincent 4 hours ago

 

Credit Pixabay

More Alabamians can get the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Residents over 65 and essential workers like teachers are eligible for the two dose inoculation as of today. Alabama is currently receiving 50 to 60,000 vaccines a week. Over 375,000 doses have been distributed statewide.

Dr. Karen Landers is the District Medical Officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health. She said the state’s vaccine supply remains critically low. 

“Our vaccine supply in Alabama remains very limited, and while we are opening up the categories, we have to remember that that adds well over 600,000 to a group that was already over 600,000,” she said. 

Landers also emphasized that the state’s first priority is getting second doses to residents who have received their first shot. 

“The major obstacle that we will continue to face is going to be the overall availability of enough doses to provide both a first and second dose to each person,” she said. 

Updated eligibility information and vaccination statistics can be found on the Alabama Department of Public Health’s website.

Tags: 
coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine
ADPH
Alabama Department of Public Health

Related Content

Alabama debuts online scheduler for COVID-19 vaccinations

By Caroline Vincent Feb 2, 2021
Alabama Public Health
@ALPublicHealth on Twitter

 

The Alabama Department of Public Health has launched its online portal for those wanting to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The website allows people to check their eligibility and schedule appointments to get shots in their county of choice.

Alabama expanding vaccine eligibility despite lack of doses

By Caroline Vincent Jan 29, 2021
Dr. Scott Harris
montgomeryadvertiser.com

 

The amount of Alabamians eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine is increasing, despite the state not having enough available for everyone who qualifies.

Dr. Scott Harris said the next round of vaccines will include everyone who is 65 years and older, educators, court officials, corrections, officers, grocery store workers, agriculture employees, state legislators and constitutional officers. The people in those categories total to 1.5 million, up from the 700,000 that have previously qualified.

Baldwin County vaccines available for those 75 years and older

By Jan 29, 2021
Pixabay

Locations for large scale COVID-19 vaccinations in Baldwin County are shifting south next week.

Individuals who are eligible to receive a dose include those who are 75 and older, or first responders. Shots will continue at the OWA center in Foley on Tuesday and Thursday.