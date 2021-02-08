Alabama expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

More Alabamians can get the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Residents over 65 and essential workers like teachers are eligible for the two dose inoculation as of today. Alabama is currently receiving 50 to 60,000 vaccines a week. Over 375,000 doses have been distributed statewide.

Dr. Karen Landers is the District Medical Officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health. She said the state’s vaccine supply remains critically low.

“Our vaccine supply in Alabama remains very limited, and while we are opening up the categories, we have to remember that that adds well over 600,000 to a group that was already over 600,000,” she said.

Landers also emphasized that the state’s first priority is getting second doses to residents who have received their first shot.

“The major obstacle that we will continue to face is going to be the overall availability of enough doses to provide both a first and second dose to each person,” she said.

Updated eligibility information and vaccination statistics can be found on the Alabama Department of Public Health’s website.