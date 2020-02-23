Alabama Facility Could Be Backup Site For COVID-19 Patients

State health officials say a federal facility in Alabama is being considered as a “backup” location for Americans infected by the virus known as COVID-19.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said Sunday that the U.S. Department of

Health and Human Services has evaluated the potential for using the site in Anniston.

State officials say the Federal Emergency Management Agency Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston would be part of a contingency plan if other sites in the U.S. are unable to handle patients.

State officials said there are no patients currently scheduled to be transferred to the Anniston facility.