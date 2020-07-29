Alabama governor extends mask order, requires for students

By 1 hour ago

 

Credit Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is extending a state order requiring face coverings in public for another month. 

And she says masks will be required for students in grade 2 and above in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 as schools reopen.

Ivey announced she was extending an earlier mask order during a news conference at the Capitol in Montgomery on Wednesday. The order had been set to expire on Friday.

With the state's intensive care beds nearly full, state hospital officials had urged her to keep the rule in place.

Alabama COVID-19
Alabama coronavirus
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey
face mask requirements

HARTFORD, Ala. (AP) — A small Alabama town has closed several of its government offices after a spike in coronavirus cases, some of which were linked to a forum featuring candidates running for mayor and city council. 

Social media posts from the Hartford Police Department show the city hall, public library and several businesses in the town of about 2,600 were closed by Tuesday.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Lawyers for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey have asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit challenging a statewide order to wear face coverings in public places to combat the spread of the coronavirus. 