Gov. Kay Ivey become one of the first governors to receive the coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

She received the first of two shots of the Pfizer vaccine at a hospital to encourage trust and confidence in the vaccine. Ivey said she wanted to send a clear message that the vaccine is safe.

Health officials have asked Alabamians to be especially safe this Christmas season so as not to spread COVID-19 even more. More than 4,380 people have died from the illness throughout the state.