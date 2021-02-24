Alabama healthcare providers sound cautious over COVID caseload drop

By 1 hour ago
  • Pixabay

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Alabama is going down drastically and healthcare providers are working to keep the good news in perspective. The medical community thinks a combination of vaccinations, mask wearing, and the end of the holiday surge are reasons for lower case load.

Dr. Thomas Weida practices at University Medical Center in Tuscaloosa. He said even getting a vaccination doesn’t mean you’re in the clear.

“Even if you’re vaccinated, the recommendation is to continue wearing a mask, and to be cautious about eating indoors with large crowds, getting together with large crowds," Weida said. "You still need to follow those protocols, because we haven’t conquered COVID yet.”

Weida is concerned that the lower number of new cases might dampen enthusiasm for people to get a vaccination. He said there’s a 2 percent chance of dying from COVID-19 and no chance of dying of the coronavirus vaccine. Weida added that the effort to control the coronavirus is still ongoing, especially with new variants appearing in the state. He said the medical community hasn’t eliminated COVID-19 and people still need to wear masks and social distance.

“A lot of times with these viral infections, they wax and wane," Weida said. "So we had a surge, we might be in a low point, and then it may pick up again as immunity starts to wane, and people could get re-infected. So, very important to get a vaccine anyway.”

Weida said a combination of mask wearing, vaccinations, and the end to the holiday surge caused by greater levels of travel and family gatherings is leading the to lower numbers.

Tags: 
Alabama COVID-19
Alabama coronavirus

Related Content

Alabama cautiously optimistic about improving COVID numbers

By Caroline Vincent Feb 19, 2021
Dr. Scott Harris
montgomeryadvertiser.com

 

The number of COVID-19 cases in Alabama has gone down, but health leaders are cautiously optimistic.

Dr. Scott Harris said the state numbers are improving but that people should continue wearing masks and avoiding crowds.

Hospitalizations, daily cases and the percentage of positive tests in the state have dropped to similar rates as last summer and autumn. Harris said he thinks immunity from vaccinations and virus exposure may be a factor.

The number of deaths from the virus in Alabama set a record in January.

Alabama virus hospitalizations hit lowest point since fall

By Caroline Vincent Feb 19, 2021
hospital bed
Pixabay

 

The number of Alabamians hospitalized for COVID-19 has dropped to its lowest point since last autumn.

On Thursday there were 1,003 people in state hospitals after there were 3,000 in January.

The president of the Alabama Hospital Association, Dr. Don Williamson, said the drop is a positive sign but that people still need to take precautions to prevent further spread the virus.

COVID-19 could cause long-term heart problems

By Feb 22, 2021
heart
Pixabay

 

February is heart month and medical researchers are finding a possible link between COVID-19 and future cardiovascular problems.

Alabama ranks 51 out of 52 in the nation when it comes to heart health.  

Dr. David Goff is with the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute. He said those who already have heart health issues especially need to adhere to health guidelines.  