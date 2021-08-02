Alabama healthcare providers watching the growing number of Delta variant cases

Alabama healthcare providers say they’ll be watching the next several weeks to see how the COVID-19 Delta variant impacts the State.

The Centers For Disease Control says Alabama had the highest coronavirus positivity rate last week at nearly 19 percent. The CDC adds that 80 percent of new COVID-19 cases involve the highly contagious Delta variant.

Dr. Michael Saag studies HIV and AIDS at UAB Hospital. He said the new type of COVID-19 spreads faster and Alabama has more cases.

“So, now with that understanding, is it safe to go out among large groups, and the answer is no unless you’re wearing a mask and if everyone there is,” Saag said. “Because the chance is pretty good that when you’re in a crowded space over 25 people, at least one person in that group is going to be infected and shedding virus.”

There’s also wide debate over the new mandate over masking. This is the first full week after UAB decided to ask faculty and students to wear face covers in all indoor setting. Saag said considering the number of Delta variant cases in Alabama, and how fast the new strain spread, catching COVID=19 from crowds is more of a hazard now.

“Unfortunately the projections are pushing toward January, which was our worst month,” Saag said. "I’m not trying to be an alarmist here, but the numbers are a little bit daunting at the present time, and I think it’s worth it for us to protect ourselves and our family.”

The Alabama Department of Public Health says that most of the state’s COVID-19 deaths were among unvaccinated patients.