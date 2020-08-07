Alabama high school football team, band under quarantine

ONEONTA, Ala. (AP) — The entire football team and marching band at an Alabama high school are under quarantine following potential exposure to the new coronavirus. 

Oneonta High School coach Phil Phillips tells WBMA-TV that a fifth player has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. It's the second quarantine of the summer for the team. And band director David Bearden says one of 135 students tested positive in his group, so a quarantine was needed.

The town of 6,600 people is located about 35 miles northeast of Birmingham. The football team is set to resume practice on Aug. 18, three days before its first game.

Alabama COVID-19
Alabama coronavirus

