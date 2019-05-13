Alabama historical group elects first black president

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A group for Alabama historians has elected its first African-American president after more than 70 years in existence.

The Alabama Historical Association has elected Wetumpka native Franzine Taylor as president for the upcoming year.

Taylor works in the archives department at Alabama State University in Montgomery. An announcement from the school says she's the first black person elected president of the group since its founding in 1947.

Taylor was also presented with an award recognizing her contributions to Alabama history.

Taylor serves as chair of the Black Heritage Council of the Alabama Historical Commission. She's known for her expertise in genealogical research and African-American history.

Taylor was elected during the association's recent statewide meeting in Tuscaloosa. The organization publishes a quarterly review and oversees a program of roadside historical markers.

