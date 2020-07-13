Alabama jail to temporarily close Monday

PELL CITY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama jail is temporarily closing on Monday. According to a news release, the St. Clair County Jail in Pell City will be undergoing a “thorough assessment” because of its age.

WBRC-TV reports to ensure the safety of inmates and employees, officials said the facility will be temporarily evacuated as the assessment is conducted.

Sheriffs in surrounding counties and the Alabama Department of Corrections have agreed to house inmates temporarily. There's no immediate word on when the evacuation order will be lifted.