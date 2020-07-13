Alabama jail to temporarily close Monday

By 1 hour ago

 

Credit Alabama Department of Corrections

PELL CITY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama jail is temporarily closing on Monday. According to a news release, the St. Clair County Jail in Pell City will be undergoing a “thorough assessment” because of its age. 

WBRC-TV reports to ensure the safety of inmates and employees, officials said the facility will be temporarily evacuated as the assessment is conducted.

Sheriffs in surrounding counties and the Alabama Department of Corrections have agreed to house inmates temporarily. There's no immediate word on when the evacuation order will be lifted.

Tags: 
St. Clair Correctional Facility
Alabama Department of Corrections

Related Content

Alabama prison COVID-19 cases rise, another death reported

By Jun 15, 2020
St. Clair Prison
Equal Justice Initiative

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama prison system says that a third inmate has died after testing positive for COVID-19 as the number of cases among inmates and staff continued to rise.  

Clarence Shepherd, an 80-year-old inmate at St. Clair Correctional Facility died Friday after testing positive for coronavirus. The prison system said a total of 119 staff and contract workers and 28 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. Twenty-nine of those staff members have ruturned to work.

Prison infirmary quarantined after COVID-19 cases

By May 28, 2020
Kilby Correctional Facility
doc.alabama.gov

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Department of Corrections says a prison infirmary has been quarantined after two inmates there tested positive for coronavirus. 

The inmates were transferred to a hospital and the  infirmary at Kilby Correctional Facility placed on quarantine. The prison system said in a news release that a total of 55 staff members, including contract staff, and 11 inmates have so far tested positive for the virus.

Ivey administration inches forward on plan to lease prisons

By May 15, 2020

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s administration is inching forward with a plan to lease three mega-prisons built by private companies. 

The Department of Corrections opened bids from two companies seeking the contracts. Ivey’s office said they are now in a “confidential proposal evaluation period.”