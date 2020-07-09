Alabama judge charged with theft, ethics violation resigns

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A north Alabama judge accused of misusing court funds and stealing money from clients has resigned from his post. 

Former Limestone County District Judge Doug Patterson announced in a letter to the Alabama Supreme Court that he would be stepping down effective July 3. Patterson said the move shouldn't be viewed as an admission of guilt.

The former judge was suspended after being indicted in December 2019 on felony charges of use of official position for personal gain, financial exploitation of the elderly and theft of property. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Patterson's trials have been postponed as jury trials remain halted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Limestone County District Judge Doug Patterson
ethics violations
Alabama Supreme Court

