Alabama judge convicted on ethics charges after retirement

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge who retired after being accused of wrongly sending court work to his son has been convicted on multiple judicial ethics charges.

Records show the Alabama Court of the Judiciary returned the judgment against former Cullman County District Judge Kim Chaney.

Chaney retired recently as investigators accused him of wrongly sending $105,000 in court-appointed legal work to his attorney son. Chaney also was accused of wrongly ruling in cases involving his son.

Chaney will now have to pay about $3,700 in court costs. Chaney didn't contest the allegations.

The Cullman Bar Association has passed a resolution praising Chaney despite the convictions.