Alabama judge convicted on ethics charges after retirement

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge who retired after being accused of wrongly sending court work to his son has been convicted on multiple judicial ethics charges.

Records show the Alabama Court of the Judiciary returned the judgment against former Cullman County District Judge Kim Chaney.

Chaney retired recently as investigators accused him of wrongly sending $105,000 in court-appointed legal work to his attorney son. Chaney also was accused of wrongly ruling in cases involving his son.

Chaney will now have to pay about $3,700 in court costs. Chaney didn't contest the allegations.

The Cullman Bar Association has passed a resolution praising Chaney despite the convictions.

Tags: 
Alabama Court of the Judiciary
Cullman County District Court Judge Kim Chaney
Cullman County
judicial ethics charges
judge convicted
wrongly ruling

Related Content

Alabama judge quits amid ethics case over son's appointment

By Feb 20, 2020

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — An long-serving Alabama judge is stepping down after being accused of violating judicial ethics rules.

Media outlets report Cullman County District Judge Kim Chaney announced his retirement this week after serving almost 30 years.

His departure came as the Judicial Inquiry Commission released a complaint accusing him of violating judicial canons by appointing his son to represent indigent defendants and then presiding in some of the cases.