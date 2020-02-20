Alabama judge quits amid ethics case over son's appointment

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — An long-serving Alabama judge is stepping down after being accused of violating judicial ethics rules.

Media outlets report Cullman County District Judge Kim Chaney announced his retirement this week after serving almost 30 years.

His departure came as the Judicial Inquiry Commission released a complaint accusing him of violating judicial canons by appointing his son to represent indigent defendants and then presiding in some of the cases.

Court records show Chaney has waived his right to respond to the charges, and a hearing is set for Feb. 24 before the Alabama Court of the Judiciary to resolve the allegations.