Alabama lawmakers advance bill aimed at transgender athletes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama legislative committee has advanced a bill that would bar transgender students from some sports teams.

The House State Government Committee voted 8-4 for the Gender Is Real Legislative Act by Republican Rep. Chris Pringle. The bill would ban K-12 schools from allowing trans athletes to compete under their gender identity and instead require students to participate under the gender listed on their original birth certificate. 

Pringle says the bill is designed to ensure a level playing field in girls' sporting events. The Alabama state director of the Human Rights Campaign says the bill appears to be more about discrimination than fairness.

Related Content

Alabama sued in transgender driver's license case

By Jul 30, 2019
Pixabay

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge is questioning Alabama's requirement for a transgender person to undergo full gender reassignment surgery to change the sex on their driver's license.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson held a Tuesday hearing in the lawsuit filed by three transgender individuals challenging the requirement as unconstitutional.

Thompson declined to issue an immediate order and will rule later if the case will go to trial.

Bill would bar transgender students from some sports teams

By Feb 13, 2020
Pixabay

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A proposal to ban transgender students from playing on sports teams of the gender they identify with drew criticism during a public hearing in the Alabama House of Representatives.

Rep. Chris Pringle said his bill would require student athletes to compete under the gender assigned at their birth. The bill is titled the Gender Is Real Legislative Act, or GIRL Act.

Carmarion D. Anderson, Alabama state director of the Human Rights Campaign, said the bill discriminates against transgender individuals for a problem that doesn't exist.  