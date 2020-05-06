Alabama lawmakers advance pared down budgets amid COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have advanced pared down state budgets because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The House Ways and Means Education Committee advanced a $7.2 billion education budget that skips a 3% pay raise lawmakers had hoped to give teachers and public school employees.

The Education Trust Fund is fueled by sales and income tax collections, two revenue streams expected to be heavily affected by coronavirus-related business closures. The spending plan is about $300 million less than what Gov. Kay Ivey had proposed before the economic downturn.

The Alabama Senate voted 31-0 for a General Fund budget that directs funding increases to a few key state agencies.