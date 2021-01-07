Alabama lawmakers protest Joe Biden's win despite siege of the U.S. Capitol

Alabama U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville and U.S. House member Mo Brooks followed through on their pledges to protest the certification of the Electoral College vote for President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. Their action took place following what’s being called the first breach of the U.S. Capitol since the War of 1812. Republican Brooks announced just after 11:00 pm EST that he and colleagues proceeded with their objection of the Electoral College votes in Nevada. Brooks added that since no one in the U.S. Senate supported their action, the challenge would not move forward.

A half hour later, Republican Senator Tuberville reportedly voted in favor of the objection. The State’s newest Senator joined Ted Cruz of Texas, Cindy-Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, John Kennedy of Louisiana, Roger Marshall of Kansas, and earlier instigator Josh Hawley of Missouri in supporting the challenge. Alabama’s other GOP senator Richard Shelby voted against the action. Republicans Steve Daines of Montana, James Lankford of Oklahoma, and outgoing Senator Kelly Leoffler of Georgia originally supported the challenge, but backtracked following the violence.

Alabama Public Radio aired NPR’s rolling coverage of the events in the U.S. Capitol, where extremists reportedly urged on by President Trump, initially stormed the building. Video and photos from inside the rotunda, the Senate floor and even the offices of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi showed Trump supporters milling around.