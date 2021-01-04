Alabama lawmakers vow to challenge Biden victory

Two Alabama lawmakers may find themselves in the middle of an attempt to overthrow President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory on election day.

Newly sworn Alabama U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville said he’ll join an estimated dozen members of the upper chamber in challenging the Electoral College’s certification of Joe Biden as President. Observers say tomorrow’s vote in Congress is largely ceremonial and any attempt to overturn the outcome is doomed to failure. 

 

The Senate effort is being met with opposition from key GOP lawmakers including Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, Tom Cotton, and Liz Chaney, who is the number three ranking Republican in the Senate.

 

Alabama Representative Mo Brooks is already on record as saying he’ll protest in the U.S. House. A reported 120 GOP House members indicate they’ll do likewise.

Sen. Doug Jones calls for bipartisanship in farewell speech

By Caroline Vincent Dec 11, 2020
Jones party

In his final speech to the U.S. Senate, Doug Jones emphasized the need for bipartanship. 

Jones was elected in 2017 and was the first Democrat senator from Alabama in 25 years. He is being replaced by Republican Tommy Tuberville who was elected this year. 

Jones highlighted some of his favorite moments from his time in the Senate in his speech. One mentioned was his co-sponsoring of the bill eliminating the military widows' tax.

Both Minority Leader Charles Schumer and republican Alabama senator Richard Shelby praised Jones.

Tuberville backs Trump's unsupported cheating claim

By Nov 9, 2020
Tommy Tuberville

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s incoming Republican senator, Tommy Tuberville is expressing support for President Donald Trump’s unsupported claim of election fraud. 

The former coach on Thursday wrote on social media that the elections results are out of control. The former football coach likened it to referees adding touchdowns after the game is over.  

GOP’s Tuberville defeats US Sen. Jones, flips Alabama seat

By Nov 3, 2020
Tommy Tuberville

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former college football coach Tommy Tuberville has recaptured a U.S. Senate seat for Republicans by defeating Sen. Doug Jones in Alabama. 

Jones had widely been considered the Senate’s most endangered Democrat. Republicans had made recapturing the once reliably conservative seat a priority in 2020.