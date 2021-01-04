Alabama lawmakers vow to challenge Biden victory

Two Alabama lawmakers may find themselves in the middle of an attempt to overthrow President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory on election day.

Newly sworn Alabama U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville said he’ll join an estimated dozen members of the upper chamber in challenging the Electoral College’s certification of Joe Biden as President. Observers say tomorrow’s vote in Congress is largely ceremonial and any attempt to overturn the outcome is doomed to failure.

The Senate effort is being met with opposition from key GOP lawmakers including Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, Tom Cotton, and Liz Chaney, who is the number three ranking Republican in the Senate.

Alabama Representative Mo Brooks is already on record as saying he’ll protest in the U.S. House. A reported 120 GOP House members indicate they’ll do likewise.