Alabama man arrested for Capitol riot: 'Crowd became mob"

By Caroline Vincent 25 minutes ago

 

Credit Associated Press

Another Alabama man has been arrested after being identified as a member of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last week. 

Joshua Black of Leeds has been charged with entering a restricted building and voilent entry or disorderly conduct. Authorities identified him from a photograph taken from the Senate floor and a YouTube video he made where he stated the crowd was angry because the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from Donald Trump.

Black is the third man from Alabama to be arrested after the insurrection.

U.S. Capitol

