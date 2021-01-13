Alabama man arrested near US Capitol had truckload of weapons

An Alabama man is among those arrested from a mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday after authorities found him in possession of several weapons.

Prosecutors said that Lonnie Leroy Coffman had a truck full of components for 11 explosive devices, guns, smoke devices, machetes and a note with information about a member of Congress. A court filing states that the items found suggest that Coffman planned to distribute the weapons and attack members of Congress. 

A second Alabama man was also arrested after being accused of taking part in the riot at the Capitol. Another was among the five people that died.

