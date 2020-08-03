Alabama man finds alligator swimming in his backyard pool

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama homeowner woke up to an unexpected visitor swimming in his backyard pool: an alligator.

WALA-TV reports that Steven McCulland of Mobile recorded the unwanted guest on video and posted it on social media. In the video, McCulland shows the alligator and sounds stunned as he questions how it got there. And he told those watching the video: “If you own an alligator and you’re missing one, he in my backyard in my pool. Come get him.”

The reptile eventually retreated to McCulland’s fence line, and a wildlife agent removed it.