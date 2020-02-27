Alabama man gets 198 years in prison for child sex crimes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A 66-year-old man has been sentenced to nearly 200 years in prison for sexually assaulting a young girl in Elmore County.

Dennis Long received a 198-year sentence from Circuit Judge Bill Lewis in Elmore County court on Tuesday.

News outlets report Long was convicted in December of sodomy and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 for abusing a girl over a two-year period, beginning when she was 9.

Court records show Long also has two prior child sex offenses.

Lewis explained that he chose to sentence Long well above guidelines for the crime because he didn't want the man to be let out of prison again.