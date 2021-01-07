Alabama man was among 4 who died during siege on US Capitol

A man from Alabama was one of the four people who died during the siege of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Family members of the 55-year-old Kevin Greeson said he suffered a heart attack.

Greeson was from Athens and described by family as a supporter of President Donald Trump. They said he was not in the nation's capital to participate in the riots, but a social media account with a picture of Greeson as the profile photo shared a message posted by a militia group and added, "I'm in...call me I have guns and ammo!"