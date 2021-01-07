Alabama man was among 4 who died during siege on US Capitol

By Caroline Vincent 4 hours ago

 

Credit Associated Press

A man from Alabama was one of the four people who died during the siege of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. 

Family members of the 55-year-old Kevin Greeson said he suffered a heart attack.

Greeson was from Athens and described by family as a supporter of President Donald Trump. They said he was not in the nation's capital to participate in the riots, but a social media account with a picture of Greeson as the profile photo shared a message posted by a militia group and added, "I'm in...call me I have guns and ammo!"

Tags: 
U.S. Capitol
President Donald Trump
2020 elections

Related Content

Alabama officer resigns over comment about Biden voters

By Nov 10, 2020

 

FLOMATON, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police officer has resigned after he posted a threatening message against supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. 

An investigation began Thursday into a post on Flomaton Police Capt. Scott Walden’s personal Facebook page. The post said, “They need to line up ev1 (every one) of them and put a bullet in their skull for treason.” The post was later taken down from public view Thursday.

Tuberville backs Trump's unsupported cheating claim

By Nov 9, 2020
Tommy Tuberville

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s incoming Republican senator, Tommy Tuberville is expressing support for President Donald Trump’s unsupported claim of election fraud. 

The former coach on Thursday wrote on social media that the elections results are out of control. The former football coach likened it to referees adding touchdowns after the game is over.  

5 states OK measures eradicating racist language, symbols

By Nov 10, 2020
i voted

 

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Months of discussions about racial justice are being followed by change at the ballot box. 