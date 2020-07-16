Alabama mask order takes effect as hospitalizations rise

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s health order requiring masks in public places has taken effect as COVID-19 hospitalizations reached another new high in the state. 

The Mobile County public school system also announced Thursday that students will not return to classroom this fall because of the state’s rise in cases.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday that the state would require face masks in public places to try to curb a surge of new coronavirus cases filling up state hospitals. The order requires people over age 6 to wear masks covering their mouth and nostrils when in public and within 6 feet of a person from another household.

Alabama COVID-19
Alabama coronavirus
face mask requirements

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama will begin requiring face masks in public as health officials try to quell a surge of new coronavirus cases that are filling up hospitals. 

Gov. Kay Ivey announced the rule on Wednesday, a day after the state reported a pandemic-high of 40 deaths in a single day.

