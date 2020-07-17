Alabama mask rule off to uneven start as pandemic rages

PELHAM, Ala. (AP) — A new health rule mandating face masks in public in Alabama is off to an uneven start.

Many people are covering up to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. But others are refusing and authorities taking a generally hands-off approach to enforcement.

Gov. Kay Ivey has said the rule is difficult to enforce, and she's more interested in compliance than penalties. Statistics show the disease has infected more than 62,000 people statewide and killed more than 1,230.

The rule requires a mask for anyone older than 6 who’s in public and within 6 feet (2 meters) of someone who’s not a relative.