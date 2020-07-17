Alabama mask rule off to uneven start as pandemic rages

By 1 hour ago

 

Credit Pixabay

PELHAM, Ala. (AP) — A new health rule mandating face masks in public in Alabama is off to an uneven start. 

Many people are covering up to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. But others are refusing and authorities taking a generally hands-off approach to enforcement.

Gov. Kay Ivey has said the rule is difficult to enforce, and she's more interested in compliance than penalties. Statistics show the disease has infected more than 62,000 people statewide and killed more than 1,230.

The rule requires a mask for anyone older than 6 who’s in public and within 6 feet (2 meters) of someone who’s not a relative.

Tags: 
face mask requirements
Alabama COVID-19
Alabama coronavirus

Related Content

LIVE BLOG: COVID-19 in Alabama

By Caroline Vincent Mar 24, 2020
coronavirus coverage

July 17

Alabama mask rule off to uneven start as pandemic rages

62,111 cases, 3,292 hospitalizations, 1,232 deaths confirmed in Alabama

Alabama jobless rate down to 7.5% as economy reopens

July 16

Alabama mask order takes effect as hospitalizations rise

By Jul 16, 2020
COVID-19 mask
Pixabay

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s health order requiring masks in public places has taken effect as COVID-19 hospitalizations reached another new high in the state. 

The Mobile County public school system also announced Thursday that students will not return to classroom this fall because of the state’s rise in cases.

Alabama to require face masks as coronavirus surges in state

By Jul 15, 2020
Kay Ivey mask
Associated Press

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama will begin requiring face masks in public as health officials try to quell a surge of new coronavirus cases that are filling up hospitals. 

Gov. Kay Ivey announced the rule on Wednesday, a day after the state reported a pandemic-high of 40 deaths in a single day.