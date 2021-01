Another Alabama mayor has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the fifth city leader to battle the virus.

Northport mayor Bobby Herndon posted an update on Facebook Monday saying that he was admitted to the hospital Sunday night after learning he had tested positive. In the post, the 67-year-old mayor also said his breathing is fine but that he is being treated for blood clots.

Herndon's wife was hospitalized with the coronavirus earlier this month and was released Friday.