Alabama mayor, wife diagnosed with COVID-19

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA-TV) — A south Alabama mayor and his wife have both been diagnosed with COVID-19. 

Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon says he and his wife Janice both tested positive for the new coronavirus that causes the illness.

McLendon says he and his wife have been sick for more than a week but felt worst in the last few days. He says they are staying home and waiting for their fevers to go down, after which they'll get additional tests.

Greenville is located about 45 miles south of Montgomery and has around 7,500 residents.

McLendon says he was among the people taking the virus less seriously until he was diagnosed with it.

