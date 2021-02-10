Alabama moves forward with first execution during pandemic

By 1 minute ago

 

Credit Alabama Department of Corrections

Willie B. Smith is slated to die by lethal injection at the Holman Prison execution chamber tomorrow. It will be the first execution to be carried out in Alabama during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state is operating under special procedures because of COVID-19. Three prisoner witnesses, one officer and a single media member are allowed in the chamber. Smith’s face mask will also be removed once he is strapped into the execution gurney to assist with consciousness checks.

Smith’s legal team has filed motions to delay the execution. They allege he is intellectually disabled and is being treated differently than other death row inmates because of COVID-19. The Alabama Supreme Court denied Smith's rescheduling motion last week, though stay bids filed in both state and federal court are currently pending. 

Smith was convicted of the 1991 kidnapping and shooting death of Sharma Ruth Johnson in a 10-2 vote. Alabama is one of two states to allow non-unanimous death sentences. 

Alabama death penalty
Willie B Smith III
Alabama execution

