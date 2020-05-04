Alabama official outlines phased plan to reopen schools

By

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's top official for K-12 schools says public schools closed because of the coronavirus could bring some students back in June as part of a phased reopening. 

Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey told AL.com children 13 and older could return to campus in groups of 10 or fewer people for athletic practice and possibly summer school starting June 8. Younger students could get the go-ahead to return for summer literacy camps as early as July 6. But Mackey warned those dates were tentative.

As of Sunday afternoon, nearly 7,700 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the state, with a death toll of at least 289.

 

Alabama schools
Alabama COVID-19
Alabama coronavirus
Dr. Eric Mackey
Alabama State Superintendent

