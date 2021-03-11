Alabama orders company to quit spreading poultry waste

Alabama has ordered an out-of-state company to stop spreading poultry waste as a fertilizer after complaints about the odor.

Environmental groups are also worried the waste could be reaching a fork of the Black Warrior River.

Arkansas-based Denali Water Solutions has been spreading the waste at an old coal mine north of Birmingham. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management said the company failed to file paperwork before beginning its operations and did not employ best practices in spreading the waste.

A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alabama Department of Environmental Management
Denali Water Solutions
black warrior river

EPA removes Montgomery site from Superfund list

By Sep 11, 2020
http://epa.gov/ / Environmental Protection Agency

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has taken a Superfund site in downtown Montgomery off its recommendations for a National Priorities List. 

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management announced the decision in a Wednesday news release.

Alabama environmental agency reaches agreement with 3M

By Jul 27, 2020

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Department of Environmental Management says it has reached an agreement with chemical giant 3M regarding clean up of “forever chemicals” at its plant in Decatur. 

The state environmental agency said under the interim consent order that the company must assess waste sites in Morgan and Lawrence counties and clean up sites contaminated with certain chemicals.

Alabama enacts ban on outdoor burning over air quality

By May 26, 2020
Alabama Department of Environmental Management

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is banning outdoor burning in a dozen of its 67 counties to protect air quality. 

An announcement from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management says the order covers areas with a history of pollution problems. The ban includes Baldwin, DeKalb, Etowah, Jefferson, Lawrence, Madison, Mobile, Montgomery, Morgan, Russell, Shelby and Talladega counties.