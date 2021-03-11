Alabama orders company to quit spreading poultry waste

Alabama has ordered an out-of-state company to stop spreading poultry waste as a fertilizer after complaints about the odor.

Environmental groups are also worried the waste could be reaching a fork of the Black Warrior River.

Arkansas-based Denali Water Solutions has been spreading the waste at an old coal mine north of Birmingham. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management said the company failed to file paperwork before beginning its operations and did not employ best practices in spreading the waste.

A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.