Alabama Oyster Harvest Underway After Shutdown

Alabama's oyster harvest is back underway near Dauphin Island after a shutdown prompted by high water levels.

A news release from the state conservation agency says boats resumed harvesting oysters by the sackful on Tuesday.

The director of the Marine Resources Division, Scott Bannon, says reefs are more productive than expected, and young oysters are being left undisturbed for next year.

Boats had gathered about 9,500 sacks of oysters before health officials closed the season in late December.

The move was a precaution to prevent bacterial contamination from high water levels.