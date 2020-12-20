Alabama to play in the Rose Bowl, but in Texas?

Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, and Ohio State made the final four to compete for the college football national title. The Crimson Tide will face Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl after winning the SEC Championship over Florida. One twist for the Rose Bowl game is that it won’t be played in Pasadena. Organizers say concerns over COVID-19 prompted them to move the game to AT & T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The storied bowl game was where the Tide won its first title in 1926 and is featured in Alabama’s fight song. The winner of that game will play the victor in Clemson and Ohio State’s game in the Sugar Bowl for the national title. Prior to Saturday’s SEC Championship in Atlanta, Tide head coach Nick Saban was asked if he’s given any thought about retirement. Saban says he still has value to give in Tuscaloosa.

“Obviously, I love doing what I do," he said. "And I’d like to continue doing it as long as I feel like I can contribute in a positive way to the program. And, that about the only plan I have for the future.”

The question was prompted by the observation that Saban is currently the same age as legendary Bama coach Paul “Bear” Bryant when he elected to retire from leading the Crimson Tide. Saban points to what he does to develop the players he mentors on the team.

“They (the players) have a better opportunity to be successful in the future, and that’s very gratifying," Saban said. "And, if I thought my if my presence wasn’t a positive for the University of Alabama or the program or the players, then I’d said it would be kind of time not to do it anymore.”

In Saturday’s SEC Championship title victory, Alabama defeated the Gators in a 52 to 46 nail biter game that came down to Christian Harris’ sack of Florida quarterback Kyle Trask with just seconds left on the clock. The Tide defeated the Gators during the 2016 conference title game, which was the twenty fifth anniversary of the contest.