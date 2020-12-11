Alabama prisons agency says federal suit ignores progress

The Alabama Department of Corrections has responded to the latest lawsuit from the U.S. Justice Department.

The statement said the agency has been working to hire more positions to work in understaffed prisons that the lawsuit said violates the Constitution's ban on cruel and unusual punishment because of their conditions.

The department also said the Gov. Kay Ivey's plan to construct three large new prisons will replace the older buildings.

The state said the government filed the suit without warning despite continued negotiations.