Alabama prisons agency says federal suit ignores progress

By Caroline Vincent 13 hours ago

The Alabama Department of Corrections has responded to the latest lawsuit from the U.S. Justice Department.

The statement said the agency has been working to hire more positions to work in understaffed prisons that the lawsuit said violates the Constitution's ban on cruel and unusual punishment because of their conditions.

The department also said the Gov. Kay Ivey's plan to construct three large new prisons will replace the older buildings.

The state said the government filed the suit without warning despite continued negotiations.

Tags: 
Alabama Department of Corrections
U.S. Department of Justice
Alabama prisons

Communities oppose new state mega-prisons near them

By Oct 12, 2020
Elmore overcrowding

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Residents in two Alabama counties say they are opposed to the state's plan to build new prisons in their communities. 

News outlets report that residents in Elmore and Bibb Counties have expressed concern about possible escapes, traffic and a lack of public input on the sites.

Inmate dies after assault at Fountain prison

By Oct 6, 2020

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A state inmate has died after being assaulted by another prisoner. 

The Alabama Department of Corrections says 46-year-old Demarcus Fernando Harrison died last week from injuries sustained during an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault. Harrison’s exact cause of death is pending a full autopsy.