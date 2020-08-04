Alabama proceeds with plan to remove artifacts from Clotilda

By 2 minutes ago

 

Credit Wikipedia

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is moving ahead with work to study and remove artifacts from the submerged wreckage of the Clotilda, the last slave ship known to land in the United States. 

The Alabama Historical Commission released a request Tuesday seeking a contractor to provide divers who can assess and document the remains of the Clotilda, located near Mobile. Teams should be able to remove artifacts and test remains of the two-masted wooden schooner.

The ship delivered about 110 kidnapped Africans to the Gulf Coast in 1860 before the vessel was burned in a bayou to hide evidence of the crime. Teams identified the ships' remains last year.

Tags: 
Clotilda
Alabama Historical Commission
last slave ship

Related Content

Alabama steers money for preservation of last slave ship

By Jul 17, 2020
Clotilda
Wikipedia

 

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is spending $1 million to preserve the remnants of the last slave ship known to have landed in the United States more than 150 years ago. 

The Alabama Historical Commission said Thursday that the money will be used to begin Phase 3 of preservation efforts for the Clotilda. The agency says that will include targeted artifact excavation and an engineering study.

State of Alabama given ownership of last US slave ship

By Apr 14, 2020
Clotilda
Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The last slave ship known to have landed in the United States has a new owner: The state of Alabama. 

A federal judge granted ownership of the Clotilda shipwreck to the Alabama Historical Commission in an order released Monday. The decision by U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose means the state will have final say over remnants of the ship, which was found on a muddy river bottom north of Mobile and identified last year.

In Alabama, commemoration set for 'last slave ship'

By May 30, 2019
Mobile River
Wikimedia

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — It's not clear yet what will be done with the wreckage of a 19th century schooner, discovered in the murky Mobile River, that is believed to be the last ship to bring enslaved people from Africa to the United States, but Mobile resident Jerry Ward knows what he'd like to see done.