Alabama reopening restaurants, bars with limits on Monday

Credit Pixabay

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's dine-in restaurants, bars, salons and gyms are being allowed to reopen with limits as the state eases restrictions during the continuing coronavirus pandemic. 

Gov. Kay Ivey announced the new rules aimed at helping restart the state economy Friday. New guidelines require that social distancing rules remain in place, and businesses are being required to limit crowds based on capacity.

But the state is lifting restrictions on nonwork gatherings of 10 or more people, allowing more churches to resume services. Entertainment venues including movie theaters must remain closed.

Ivey says reopening businesses will allow “additional people to go back to work.”

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey
Alabama COVID-19
Alabama coronavirus
reopening

Gov. Kay Ivey

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is blasting legislators for seizing control of the state’s coronavirus relief money.  

The governor challenged them to spend it wisely and said she won’t call a needed special session until they disclose their plans.

Pixabay

 

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabamians filed onto beaches and into previously shuttered retail stores as a state stay-home order expired. 

A state stay-home order expired at 5 p.m. Thursday and retail stores and beaches were allowed to open with occupancy limits.  Elective and non-emergency medical procedures are also being allowed to resume.