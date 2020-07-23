Alabama reports daily case record; more schools to go online

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama reported more than 2,200 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day increase in cases since the pandemic began.

The spike came after several days of declining case numbers and as a number of school systems announced that students will not immediately return to classrooms this fall.

State Health Officer Scott Harris says it will take at least two weeks to see the effect of a statewide mask order on case numbers.

Several Alabama school systems announced this week that students will not immediately return to classrooms. Birmingham City, Montgomery County, Huntsville City, Madison City and Madison County are among the school districts that have announced that students will do remote learning for the beginning of the year.