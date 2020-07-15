Alabama to require face masks as coronavirus surges in state

Credit Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama will begin requiring face masks in public as health officials try to quell a surge of new coronavirus cases that are filling up hospitals. 

Gov. Kay Ivey announced the rule on Wednesday, a day after the state reported a pandemic-high of 40 deaths in a single day.

Officials say masks will be required starting Thursday afternoon for anyone older than 6 who’s in public and within 6 feet of someone who’s not a relative. There are exceptions, including for people who have certain medical conditions, are exercising, or performing certain types of jobs.

Ivey previously called a statewide mask order almost unenforceable.

