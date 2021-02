Alabama school closings for Feb. 16

Alabama is bracing for a one-two punch of winter weather expected to bring ice and snow accumulations across central and north Alabama.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a winter storm warning beginning 9 p.m. Monday. The warning area includes the cities of Hamilton, Jasper, Birmingham, Hoover, Pell City Tuscaloosa and Gadsden.

Forecasters say accumulations of one to two inches of snow are possible across much of north central Alabama. Accumulations of up to two-tenths of freezing rain are also possible.