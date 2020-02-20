Alabama school system cancels classes due to flu, strep

CHATOM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama school district is closing due to an outbreak of flu and strep throat.

Al.com reports Washington County Schools, in a Facebook post, said they will be closed Friday as a result of the illnesses. The system already was scheduled to be closed Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 for the Mardi Gras holiday.

The system encouraged families to use the break to help fight the spread of the illnesses by washing all school clothing and backpacks in hot water. It also asked that parents not send their children back to school if they present any signs of infection.

Opp City Schools cancels classes amid flu outbreak

By Jan 30, 2020
An Alabama school district has announced the closure of all of its schools due to a flu outbreak among students and staff.

Opp City Schools' Superintendent stated Wednesday that the three Covington County schools would be closed for the rest of the week. The official said the district was seeing “a very significant” increase in the number of diagnosed flu cases and the number of students and staff members presenting flu-like symptoms.

The district says all facilities will be closed and all scheduled activities canceled. Classes are set to resume on Feb. 3.

Lamar County Schools in Alabama close to prevent flu

By Jan 28, 2020
All Lamar County Schools in Alabama will be closed for the rest of the week to prevent the further spread of the flu.

The school district made the announcement Tuesday shortly after noon, WTVA-TV reported. Students will return on Monday, Feb. 3. School Superintendent Vance Herron said 400 students at South Lamar School did not attend school Tuesday.

The school has approximately 700 students.

Twenty-two percent of students countywide missed class Tuesday.

Two School Systems Closed Due to Flu

By Alex AuBuchon & Jan 25, 2019
Two North Alabama school systems are closing as the number of flu cases across the state increases.

Al.com reports Albertville City Schools will be closed Friday and Monday, while Fayetteville City Schools will close Friday.

Albertville officials say 13 percent of the district's almost 5,700 students were absent Thursday. WHNT-TV reports teachers and custodians will use the student-free days to clean classrooms and other areas.

Fayetteville is reporting higher numbers of flu as well as a stomach virus.