Alabama school system cancels classes due to flu, strep

CHATOM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama school district is closing due to an outbreak of flu and strep throat.

Al.com reports Washington County Schools, in a Facebook post, said they will be closed Friday as a result of the illnesses. The system already was scheduled to be closed Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 for the Mardi Gras holiday.

The system encouraged families to use the break to help fight the spread of the illnesses by washing all school clothing and backpacks in hot water. It also asked that parents not send their children back to school if they present any signs of infection.